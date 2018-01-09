Controversial Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio Will Run For Senate Following His Trump Pardon

After Republican Jeff Flake announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate in 2018, speculation has surrounded whether or not former Sheriff Joe Arpaio would run for the seat, especially after President Trump pardoned him for his criminal contempt conviction stemming from his frequent racial profiling of Latinos and other civil rights violations.

The 85-year-old, who also attempted to have his conviction expunged but was unsuccessful in this quest, has officially announced that he’s running for the open seat in Arizona with the goal of adding another Trump ally in Congress. Arpaio spoke with the Washington Examiner:

“I have a lot to offer. I’m a big supporter of President Trump. I’m going to have to work hard; you don’t take anything for granted. But I would not being doing this if I thought that I could not win. I’m not here to get my name in the paper, I get that everyday, anyway. Being a U.S. senator is a little different than being the sheriff, because you can do a lot of things in the U.S. Senate, and I have many plans, believe me. It’s tough. It’s a tough decision. But, if you’re going to come across that border, you should be arrested and get the consequences of it.”

Arpaio’s expected to fire up Trump’s base for the Republican primary while also potentially proving himself damaging to the party during a general election where minority voters are likely to come out against him.

(Via Washington Examiner)

