What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

'The Daily Show' Finds A Lot Of Joy In Ann Coulter's Outrage With Delta Airlines

#The Daily Show
Managing Editor, Trending
07.18.17

Ann Coulter’s fire breathing tirade against Delta Airlines confused a lot of people seeking to take a side in the spat. While the supporters of Coulter wanted to point out that Delta was wrong and their treatment of Coulter would’ve sparked outrage if it involved anybody else. Meanwhile, plenty of other people didn’t lose focus that it was Ann Coulter complaining and actually started cheering on the airline. It was likely the best day Delta’s social media team ever encountered considering all the praise and love that showered from users after they “clapped back” at Coulter for her complaints.

It definitely ranks up there as one of the oddest situations for a Conservative commentator, right next to Sean Hannity’s encounter with Dave Chappelle or anything involving Tucker Carlson’s brother.

