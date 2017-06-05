Despite drawing criticism for almost immediately politicizing the London terror attacks over the weekend, Donald Trump pressed on Monday morning with yet another Twitter rant. This time, however, the president focused entirely on the desired end of his politicization — getting the Supreme Court to enforce the revised version of his controversial travel ban as soon as possible. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating Trump’s initial executive order in late May, a move which ultimately — and unsurprisingly — perturbed the president greatly.
So much, in fact, that Trump turned against his own Justice Department during Monday’s social media deluge, in which he insisted on “calling it what we need and what it is” — a travel ban. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” he tweeted. Minutes later, the president continued insulting his own executive branch while calling upon the Supreme Court to expedite a hearing for the “watered down” travel ban so that the Justice Department could eventually “seek [a] much tougher version.”
When’s he going to tell them “you’re fired”?
I’m afraid he’s saving that line for that instant between entering the launch codes and pressing the button.
@CFCarboni Or he’s saving it for Melania’s 50th birthday, whichever comes first
this is ridiculous the constitution applies to americans we can ban whomever we want form coming in and it looks more and more like every day he’s right these people need to be vetted your white guilt is going to send us into a tribal identity politics driven death spiral someday soon. oh btw fuck uproxx for always deleting my shit.
@ZERGGGG self-own count: 11
I guess @ZERGGGG is going to ignore the fact that most of the people committing terrorist acts are homegrown and radicalized online. Or is your next argument that the constitution only applies to white americans? I await your surely measured and well thought out response.
I don’t like dismissing people’s opinions, but I also don’t take anyone’s opinion seriously when they can’t properly construct a sentence.
read further,
only for 90 day increments if not actively engaged in war, in which congress has to give approval.
To say we are at war with a borderless entity, would need a formal declaration and subsequent restrictions on every country they have been found to operate in.
Simply put to legally do what Trump wants the Constitution would need to be amended.