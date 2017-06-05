Getty Image

Despite drawing criticism for almost immediately politicizing the London terror attacks over the weekend, Donald Trump pressed on Monday morning with yet another Twitter rant. This time, however, the president focused entirely on the desired end of his politicization — getting the Supreme Court to enforce the revised version of his controversial travel ban as soon as possible. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating Trump’s initial executive order in late May, a move which ultimately — and unsurprisingly — perturbed the president greatly.

So much, in fact, that Trump turned against his own Justice Department during Monday’s social media deluge, in which he insisted on “calling it what we need and what it is” — a travel ban. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” he tweeted. Minutes later, the president continued insulting his own executive branch while calling upon the Supreme Court to expedite a hearing for the “watered down” travel ban so that the Justice Department could eventually “seek [a] much tougher version.”

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017