Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

Trump Has Declared April To Be National Sexual Assault Awareness Month And People Are Losing Their Minds

#Twitter
News & Entertainment Writer
03.31.17 7 Comments

NBC

There is nothing wrong with your Internet connection. Do not attempt to adjust the Wi-Fi settings. This isn’t an episode of The Outer Limits or The Twilight Zone, nor is it a cruel April Fools’ Day prank being perpetrated by the White House. President Donald Trump, the very man who infamously suggested to former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush men in their position could simply approach any woman and “grab them by the p*ssy,” declared April to be National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Days after declaring his status as president made him immune to a defamation lawsuit levied against him by an ex-Apprentice star (who accused him of groping her), Trump issued a statement late Friday afternoon via Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office. In it, he proclaimed, “Women, children and men have inherent dignity that should never be violated”:

I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by the virtue of the authority invested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 2017 as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. I urge all Americans, families, law enforcement, healthcare providers, community and faith-based organizations, and private organizations to support survivors of sexual assault and work together to prevent these crimes in their communities.

The full statement, which was emailed to members of the press, is available to read in full below:

As are the countless reactions from reporters, Trump critics, and Twitter trolls alike across social media. If you or anyone you love thinks they hear the universe laughing and crying simultaneously this evening, this is probably why:

