Women’s March Organizers Announce A Nationwide ‘Day Without A Woman’ Strike

02.17.17 11 mins ago

The movement solidified by the Women’s Marches is back with a whole new chapter. After Donald Trump’s inauguration, marchers took over streets nationwide, peppering the country from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles. Other than a brief interruption by Piers Morgan, the day set the stage for a full-on movement and some later reflection. Millions of women (and those who love them) put on a powerful display to protest what they view as distinctly anti-women policies from the White House and GOP-led Congress.

Now, the group who organized the marches is also planning a nationwide protest on March 8, which — through no coincidence at all — is International Women’s Day. The event shall be planned in the same spirit as A Day Without Immigrants, a coordinated strike that recently closed down restaurants across the country to protest Trump’s Muslim ban and other immigration policies. The two different protests carry a similar goal. That is, the Women’s March organizers want to spread the message that this nation can’t prosper without women in the work force and leading communities.

In that spirit, A Day Without Women asks the following questions:

1. Do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities?

2. Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?

3. Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children?

Based upon answers to those questions, the organization wants people to throw their efforts behind businesses that do support women, and — of course — to strike for a day from businesses who don’t pass muster.

Man, the White House is not going to like this one bit.

