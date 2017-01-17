Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

2 Chainz And T.I. Slight President Obama For Not Inviting Them To The White House

President Obama understands the importance of discussing current issues, namely criminal justice reform, affecting the black community. And as a hip-hop head, POTUS also understands reaching out to some of the more vocal members in black music to help bridge the gap.

Last April, President Obama invited a slew of rappers and black entertainers to discuss criminal justice reform. J. Cole, Wale, Chance The Rapper, Talib Kweli, Pusha T and even Rick Ross were some artists present for the meeting. However, missing in all the action were rappers 2 Chainz and T.I. Both men have been outspoken about the topic in the past and now feel jilted they weren’t invited.

2 Chainz posted the iconic picture from the meeting of his music peers chilling in the Oval Office with POTUS and made this slick comment: “I didn’t make this one either !? Back to my trap raps! Congrats on everyone else tho no hate.” T.I. backed it up with his own comment, writing on Instagram, “Me neither champ. Back to the trap we go!!! Lol, still great for everyone in the pic and hip-hop as a whole, though. #Salute.”

