21 Savage’s Hawks Game Halftime Performance Was Worse Than The Team’s Record

#Atlanta Hawks #NBA
Hip-Hop Editor
11.16.17

It’s a cliche, but it’s also mostly accurate: There’s a difference between a rapper and an MC. For all the praise the hip-hop community has heaped on rap neophyte 21 Savage, his halftime performance at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game proves that not every good rapper is equally good at mastering ceremonies, so to speak.

It’s just not that Savage’s lethargic delivery is uniquely ill-suited to a large-scale event like an NBA arena halftime performance. You can actually see his discomfort with the whole situation. He kind of wanders aimlessly around the court, rapping along to his vocals (really, just occasionally barking the ad-libs or the endings of bars), and in general, struggling to find the beat (although that could be a sound issue — in-ear monitors can have issues that make hearing the sound difficult at best, and dang near impossible inside an loud, packed NBA arena).

Given the entire learning curve of recording artistry has essentially been reversed by the internet and streaming services, who can really blame 21 or any other new artist for not honing this aspect of their craft before they’re ready? His Slaughter Tape skyrocketed him to fame, his Issa Album debut went gold on a largely non-traditional promotional cycle, and he’s stayed relevant throughout his rise by a combination of savvy collaborations and social media popularity rather than performing live shows on the underground circuit until he blew up. All in all, one or two bad performances are no big deal, as long as Savage learns, adapts, and grows as an artist — as he should.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#NBA
TAGS21 SavageATLANTA HAWKSNBA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP