We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Earlier today Beyonce announced that not only is she pregnant, but that she’s going to be having twins. The world is already rejoicing over the new Bey-Z twins, and it’s all kind of surreal, and hilarious that this news comes just after we found out that Beyonce is going to be performing at Coachella for the first time. Oh wait, how is she going to perform in four months if she’s already a couple months pregnant… and not just with one baby, but two?

According to TMZ, Coachella officials were not privy to her pregnancy — not that they should be because it not really any of their business — and many immediately questioned whether or not Bey would make it to the stage in April. Being the woman who proclaimed she was “strong enough to bear the children, then get back to business” on the first single following up her last pregnancy, it’s likely she hits the stage in some shape or form, and that could be one of the most powerful moments of 2017.