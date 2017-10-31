Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

#The RX
Hip-Hop Editor
10.31.17

Multi Alumni/Big KRIT

Big KRIT is obsessed with the concept of “forever.”

So many of his albums — official retail releases and otherwise — revolve around the idea of legacy. Even down to his chosen pseudonym: King Remembered In Time. He began to script his own legacy from the very first major release, titled KRIT Was Here, telling us his goal right from the beginning. Yet, somehow, he got lost along the way. Despite the tremendous reception of his soul-drenched, bass-heavy sound, with two underperforming albums at Def Jam and a plethora of misinformed social media jokes about the monotony of his sound, it seemed that, cruelly, his ultimate destiny was to fade away, the man known as Justin Scott becoming little more than an internet meme parody of Big KRIT, the performer. But 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time might be the turning point that takes him from underappreciated critical favorite to a true king, cementing his legacy as one of the greats of this generation, and part of how it accomplishes that is by allowing those two halves of KRIT to coexist.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The RX
TAGS4eva Is A Mighty Long TimeBig KRITThe RX

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 hour ago
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP