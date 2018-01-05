Why Cardi B Keeps Making Chart History With Hit After Hit

Getty Image

Almost weekly, rap’s newest, most rambunctious and boisterous sensation Cardi B is setting more Billboard records. It all began when her surprise smash “Bodak Yellow” skyrocketed to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart, finally grabbing the No. 1 spot in late September. It was truly a historic moment, as Cardi became the first female rapper in nearly 20 years to have the No. 1 song in the country, and Cardi was as unlikely a success story as there has ever been. The 25-year-old Bronx native was as improbable a star as there has ever been, making the leap from exotic dancing, to reality television to Billboard royalty in a few years.

Over the next few months Cardi continued making history, landing her first three singles in Billboard’s Top 10, both separately, then just this week, simultaneously, placing her amongst legends like The Beatles. Any indications that Cardi’s success was a fluke have been proven false, with a dominant and history making run, but the Cardi B Era may not be all what it seems.

Cardi’s run just so happens to coincide with a random absence of new hits in the fourth quarter of 2017. There are various factors, but what remains clear is that new songs just aren’t catching, and Cardi has seized the opportunity for sure, but she’s also the beneficiary of a random chart anomaly that undoubtedly helped her make history to close out 2017. Of the songs in Billboard‘s most recent Top 10, the average is 18.8 weeks on the chart, and the number continues to grow the deeper you get into the chart. Cardi represented the only two new songs in the Top 60, with her new single “Bartier Bardi,” and her guest spot on Ozuna’s “La Modelo.”