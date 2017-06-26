One of the defining moments of the BET Awards last night was the surprise appearance by former First Lady Michelle Obama who honored Chance The Rapper just before he received an award as humanitarian of the year. If Michelle’s kind words about Chance and his sent you running for a box of Kleenex you weren’t the only one. Chance himself took to Twitter today to express his appreciation to the First Lady while also remarking about how she’s inspired him.

Rewatching @MichelleObama's comments from last night and I'm moved to tears. Thank you for everything you've done for this world. God bless — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 26, 2017

Elsewhere, Chance also threw praises to Kendrick Lamar who shouted out the Chicago rapper during his acceptance speech for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, saying “What you’re doing, you’re just getting started.”

DOT! I didn't get to hear your kind words til just now, you've always looked out and I appreciate the encouragement. preciate u God bless — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 26, 2017

You can watch Michelle Obama’s remarks above, or read the full transcript below.