Dave Chappelle Surprises Jimmy Fallon To Poke Fun At Himself And Do A Little Freestyling With The Roots

Managing Editor, Trending
06.30.17

Dave Chappelle is preparing to take over Radio City Music Hall in August, complete with a list of guests that rivals the group he brought together in Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. Starting August 1st – 9th, Chappelle will take the stage alongside The Roots, Lil Wayne, Chris Rock, Erykah Badu. Then he’ll return on August 15 and roll through the 24th with Yasin Bey, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Trevor Noah. The entire stay is peppered with “very special guests” throughout, so it’s really packing a lot with your ticket — if you were lucky enough to get them.

To help get the promotion wheels turning — and copying some antics from his last stint at Radio City in 2014 — Chappelle joined The Tonight Show audience alongside Donnell Rawlings to take part in the “Freestyling With The Roots” segment to kick off the show. He announces his plans for the show, some guests, teases Fallon about the possibility of him actually getting to be part of the show.

