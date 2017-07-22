"What they say? Don't put money to your ear, oh I didn't hear that" 😩 pic.twitter.com/aIGr8HVgXR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 22, 2017

Jay Z is undoubtedly one of rap’s wisest sages, and he’s been busy imparting his knowledge on the game for over 20 years now, but that doesn’t mean everybody likes it. One such bit of knowledge that seems to have rankled a few people is the line from his new album 4:44 about holding money to your ear, and now one of his greatest frienemies is clapping back at Jay in the simplest way possible.

Drake clearly heard the “The Story Of O.J.” line and much like his What A Time To Be Alive rap partner Future, took offense and showed just how much he doesn’t care for the bar in the video above. “What they say? Don’t put money to your ear,” he says, mockingly, in the video before adding “Oh I didn’t hear that” and putting a few stacks of money over both of his ears.

The line “Y’all on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear / There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here” has gotten the attention of plenty, not only for its wit and the way Jay seems to be calling out just about everybody. Remember when Jay killed X5’s, throwback jerseys and 4.0 Range Rovers? It seems to be one trend he’s not going to be able to kill with one line. Along with Future and Drake, Boosie was another rapper who seemed to take offense to the bar and proudly announced he would not stop talking on his imaginary money phone no matter what Jay Z said.