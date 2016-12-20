Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Drake Is Going All Out In His Thirsty Quest To Woo Jennifer Lopez

12.20.16

Sorry, Team Draylor and the short-lived Team Draylie, as it looks like you all may be going the way of Team Aubrih now that Drake is reportedly trying to woo the thong off Jennifer Lopez.

Even though everyone know’s Jennifer Lopez’s love doesn’t cost a thing, Drake still rented out an entire West Hollywood restaurant on Monday and had it shut down to the public just so he and Jennifer could kick it together with 20 members of their crew. Sources close to the pair tell TMZ, which first reported the story, that with all the time they’ve been spending together, it’s only a matter of time before Drake and Jennifer become Jake or Drennifer, or something entirely less awful than what I just came up with. “Drennifer”? My god.

Drake was first spotted at J. Lo’s Las Vegas show last week, looking completely mesmerized by the butter pecan Rican’s sexy “Partition” moves. The J. Lo stan ended up taking a selfie with the entertainer that he later posted on Instagram and captioned with heart eyes emoji. It’s 2016. That particular emoji is only used when something serious is going on, guys. And because she’s a “singer” and he’s a rapper, they’re also reportedly working on new music together.

More life. More celebrity relationships, I guess.

