No white men have been nominated for the 2018 Grammy for Album Of The Year, according to a report from USA Today‘s Maeve McDermott — the first time this has occurred since 1999. After the Grammys took some criticism after the 2017 show for failing to include and reward diversity, their picks for 2018 are being counted by some as a much-needed course correction.
After many fans complained that the Grammys have not given enough acknowledgment to Black artists in its extensive history — one informative thread pointed out all the artists that are considered the greatest of all time who have never won — it seems the Grammy nomination committee has opened up overall with its most recent collection of nominees. Hip-hop especially seems much more representative of all aspects of the genre, with Rapsody receiving her first-ever Best Rap Album nomination alongside Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Migos.
However, the biggest news remains the Album Of The Year nomination, the most prestigious award the Grammys give each year, consisting of a field that includes no white men. Rap and R&B are the primarily represented genres, with two albums each from Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars, respectively. That means history could potentially be made for hip-hop — of the five album field, three were created by rappers. The winner in 1999 was Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill (yeah, Garbage has some white dudes in the backing band, but they are lead by a woman), but this is the first time a primary rap album stands a decent chance at taking home the most coveted hardware in the music business (Outkast won for Speakerboxx/The Love Below double album, but The Love Below was mostly sung).
That’s nice but c’mon, they’re gonna give it to Lorde. Voters probably think she’s Adele’s little sister.
Wouldn’t trust the voters as far as I can throw them, but 4/5 for minority artists aren’t bad odds
Buddy shut the hell up about white and black. Albums are never a “one man production”. “4:44” was produced in part by musicians James Blake & Dominic Maker – both white & English. “Awaken, My Love!” was scored by musician Ludwig Göransson – white and Swedish. “Damn” was worked by Blake as well, plus guys like The Alchemist and BadBadNotGood. “Melodrama” was all produced by white men. “24 Karat” was heavily scored by the uber talented Jeff Bhasker.
Point being, whites and blacks have always been creating pop music together in perfect harmony like Booker T and the MG’s. Stop, stop, stop, stop trying to make music a race war. It’s not a competition, it’s a collaboration. White people make black music just as well as black people can and vice versa. Deal with it. Go pick up an instrument and play something instead of writing about problems that aren’t there.
I agree with dishwasher and also, who gives a shit about the Grammys?
lol bless your heart