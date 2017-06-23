Jay-Z Is Hosting ‘4:44’ Listening Parties All Across The Country

just got the call… and I will be in LA for a ‘4:44’ listening event on 6/29 with @DJReflex. Lakewood Blvd sprint store has tickets now if you wanna join! 👀 #TIDAL A post shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

The saga of 4:44 will close with a series of listening parties all over the country. Jay-Z, hyphen and all, is bringing his new album to parties all over the U.S on the night on June 29. The album’s will premiere inside Sprint stores because business, man.

The album drops the next day, but eager Jigga fans can hear the new music at parties inside various cell-phone-selling establishments the night before, provided they get a ticket. Parties are happening in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and DC. Obviously you want to get to the Boston party because anyone who names themselves DJ Chubby Chubbs knows how to have a good time.

Check out the locations of all of the listening parties at the event’s website.

It’s clear that Jay has learned a thing or two about making a spectacle out of an album from his wife. The excitement bubbling up around his new project is almost Hive-like. And if premiering your album in conjunction with a phone service provider is what Jay has to do to make money for projects like his Kalief Browder and Trayvon Martin documentaries, then we’re here (and probably there) for it.