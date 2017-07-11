Getty Image

Despite their recent differences, Kanye West apparently still considers Jay-Z family. That’s according to 2 Chainz who recently sat down for an interview with DJ Drama on his “Streetz Is Watchin” show. Right out of the gate, Tity Boi was asked about his much-Instagrammed 4th of July weekend that he spent with Kanye and his family, and more specifically, where Ye was at with Jay. “For the most part, he was like, ‘We’re still brothers,'” Chainz said. “He had a couple things that was probably personal that he’d want me to keep.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On his most recent album 4:44, Jay-Z took a shot at his friend and former collaborator during the opening track “Kill Jay-Z” rapping, “You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / I know people backstab you, I felt that too / But this f*ck everybody attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You give him $20 million without blinking / he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck what was he thinking?”

That jab alluded to bizarre mid-concert speech Kanye delivered last year during a show on his Saint Pablo tour in Sacramento just before his meltdown. “I’ve been sitting here to give ya’ll the truth,” Ye said. “Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t calling me. Jay-Z, call me. Aye, bruh, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.”

In other news that should be very enticing to Yeezy fans, 2 Chainz also revealed that Kanye is back to actually making beats again, rather than taking a more hands off approach and directing traffic. “He’s actually producing again,” Chainz said. “Like him — not just giving out directions, which he started doing for a while.” If that doesn’t get you amped to hear Kanye’s next project, than I really don’t know what will.