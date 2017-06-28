Kendall+Kylie

Rap fans are roasting Kendall and Kylie Jenner on social media yet again, this time for their collection of limited-edition, vintage-inspired tees featuring iconic photos of late rap legends Tupac and Biggie with either the Kendall + Kylie logo or their own photos superimposed on top.

The capsule also features album art from classic rock bands Metallica, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, but it’s the hip-hop-inspired pieces that have fans all riled up. One Twitter user commented: “So who’s gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac’s face?” Another responded: “Who tf told Kendall and Kylie it was chill to use Pac and Biggie as a background for themselves on their graphic tees? Cause no.” Besides appropriating the images of two hardcore rappers who aren’t around to approve the imagery, the shirts appear to reek of inauthenticity.

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017

Who tf told Kendall and Kylie it was chill to use Pac and Biggie as a background for themselves on their graphic tees? Cause no — Sydnie (@Sydnie_Johnson) June 28, 2017

This Kendall And Kylie vintage tee line is really blowing mine! How are you gonna put your Insta pic over biggie & call it vintage?! & PAC?! — Nany✨ (@LalonisHoochie) June 28, 2017

Kylie & Kendall are stupid if they think anyone is going to buy a t-shirt for $125 AND ruined the band cover with their initials boi byeee pic.twitter.com/gGUaz8lEvP — Amanda Rendon (@mandastephanie1) June 28, 2017

kendall jenner selling a shirt with her face overlayed on top of tupac is literally racism and i won't stand for it — Lauren Ablondi Olivo (@laurenablondi) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are really selling vintage Tupac shirts with a Instagram post overlayed on top? 😐 bye. — Matthew. (@matthew_lebroke) June 28, 2017

That being said, the backlash hasn’t stopped the 15-piece collection from flying off the shelves. The T-shirts debuted today, and they are already selling out, even at $125 apiece. One T-shirt, a hot-pink Kendall laid over Biggie and Tupac’s famous “Trust Nobody” tee, is was marked as “low stock,” just hours after the collection was revealed.

Hip-hop will always be big business, ever since Tupac and Biggie first demonstrated the true commercial power of the art form over two decades ago. Outsiders will always seek to jump on the bandwagon in order to profit, but it’s still important to remember where it came from and to respect the originators.