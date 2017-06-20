Kendrick Lamar Thinks Rap In 2017 Is Making Huge Waves

Getty Image

Much like JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar doesn’t tweet often, but when he does, people take notice. The Compton rapper’s feed mostly centers around tour announcements and album support posts for other TDE artists such as SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad and more. K Dot must have felt giddy over the weekend because he made a rare proclamation on Monday night, centered around the individuals who’ve been the talk of rap the past four days.

“JAY HALL OF FAME. NIPSEY MORE BLACK BUSINESS MOVES. LIL MEECH NAILED HIS PAC DEBUT. 2CHAINZ SNAPPIN THE WHOLE ALBUM. RAP RUN IT 4EVER!” Lamar tweeted to nearly 8.5 million followers.

In a sense, Kendrick was returning the favor to JAY-Z, who was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame on Friday and listed Kung Fu Kenny as one of his inspirations. Then you had Nipsey Hussle, one of the more formidable rappers on the West Coast who in recent years has made moves away from the mic, recently opening up “The Marathon” smart-store in Los Angeles. Demetrius Shipp, Jr. made his film debut playing Tupac in the biopic All Eyez On Me, nabbing praise as well as helping that film earn with more than $27 million in receipts at the box-office this past weekend. And of course 2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music represent his most complete body of work yet.

Then there’s Lamar himself. Since its April release, the rapper’s DAMN. has not only been the most critically lauded album of 2017, it has been one of the highest-selling as well. It currently sits at No. 2 behind Katy Perry’s Witness. Maybe KDot’s right, rap may indeed run it forever.