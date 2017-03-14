If You Thought Lil Uzi Vert Might Someday Become A Platinum Artist, ‘You Was Right’

Real Talk Editor
03.14.17

Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert is having one hell of a 2017. Coming hot on the breakout success of the Migos No. 1 single “Bad and Bougee,” to which he added his own signature guest appearance, The Luv Is Rage rapper has just officially become a platinum-selling artist in his own right thanks to his single “You Was Right.” That’s correct, the RIAA, the organization tasked with tabulating the numbers has certified that the song has sold well over a million copies.

This really feels like it could be the beginning of a big step in Uzi’s rise. It seems like the Philly rapper is everywhere these days. In just the last couple of weeks alone, he’s hopped on the song “Go Off” alongside Travis Scott and Quavo for the Fate of the Furious soundtrack. Then he showed up to offer a feature on Iggy Azalea’s comeback bid, “Can’t Lose.” And with a rumored collaboration with Kanye West already in motion, it’s probably fair to say that he’s going to stay winning for a minute.

Metro Boomin, the man who produced “You Was Right,” was certainly more than thrilled by the announcement and took to Twitter to express his congratulations.

To which Uzi himself responded…

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s platinum certified banger “You Was Right” in the video below.
Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TAGSLil Uzi VertMetro Boomin
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 3 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP