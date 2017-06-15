Someone Unpacked Every Single Character On Logic’s Packed ‘Everybody’ Album Cover

06.15.17 10 mins ago

everybodycover.com

After the cover art for Logic’s third album Everybody was revealed back in March, a lot was made of the dense illustration by artist Sam Spratt. Inspired by Paolo Veronese’s 1563 painting The Wedding At Cana, it includes a ton of references to people and things associated with or significant to the Maryland rapper, like a sort of modern day Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. There’s a lot going on in it, so Spratt wrote a lengthy post on his website that explains how the cover came together and the stories behind it.

With that information, fans Alejandro Veloz and Tony Clayton created an interactive website that allows users to click around the art and get further explanations of all of the elements, reminding us of just how many interesting and neat references there are on the cover.

There are so many different things to point out here; For example, the cover includes some of Logic’s friends like Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson:

