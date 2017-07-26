Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meek Mill only ever wants to rap.

In an era when rappers outright deny the label of “rapper,” when everyone in hip-hop from Kendrick Lamar to Drake is harmonizing on their songs, Meek is the last man standing on the major label mainstream level who still hears the beat in terms of bars and not melodies, and still attacks every single syllable as if the words were prey, and he has to absolutely slaughter them to eat, to survive.

Hip-hop has become big business; Jay-Z and Chance and even Vince Staples garner as much attention for their corporate partnerships as their lyrics, but Meek Mill is surprisingly low key about advertising his sponsorships. It’s not surprising from a content standpoint — Meek is an unrepentantly street dude, often seemingly oblivious to the workings of social media and modern maneuvering in an era of viral memes and digital streams. It is surprising that a rapper like that, with no interest in slanging soda (at least not the kind you drink), or political maneuvering — in the music industry and outside of it — could still be so successful in 2017.