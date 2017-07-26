On ‘Wins & Losses,’ Meek Mill Wants To Focus On The Rapping — Not The Drama

#Meek Mill
07.26.17 7 mins ago

Meek Mill only ever wants to rap.

In an era when rappers outright deny the label of “rapper,” when everyone in hip-hop from Kendrick Lamar to Drake is harmonizing on their songs, Meek is the last man standing on the major label mainstream level who still hears the beat in terms of bars and not melodies, and still attacks every single syllable as if the words were prey, and he has to absolutely slaughter them to eat, to survive.

Hip-hop has become big business; Jay-Z and Chance and even Vince Staples garner as much attention for their corporate partnerships as their lyrics, but Meek Mill is surprisingly low key about advertising his sponsorships. It’s not surprising from a content standpoint — Meek is an unrepentantly street dude, often seemingly oblivious to the workings of social media and modern maneuvering in an era of viral memes and digital streams. It is surprising that a rapper like that, with no interest in slanging soda (at least not the kind you drink), or political maneuvering — in the music industry and outside of it — could still be so successful in 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill
TAGSIssuesmeek millWins & Losses

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 18 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 19 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP