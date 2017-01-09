Mike Tyson Says He’s Training Chris Brown To Bite Soulja Boy’s Ear Off

Getty Image

Hey, did you know 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of when a hungry Mike Tyson took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear? Prepare for a possible repeat of that when Soulja Boy and Chris Brown step into the ring….whenever that is.

Over the weekend, Soulja Boy threw a quick jab at Mike and claimed he couldn’t teach Chris Brown to do anything other than but bite his ear off. And, well, apparently Soulja’s right, according to the man himself.