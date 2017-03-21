Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Rihanna Filmed Herself Watching Her ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene

#Rihanna
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.21.17

A&E

It’s the biggest pop star/television crossover since the Beach Boys appeared on Full House: on Monday night, Rihanna made her much-anticipated Bates Motel debut. She’ll only be on the A&E series for two episodes, but the “This Is What You Came For” singer is playing an iconic character, Marion Crane, who — spoiler (?) — eventually gets stabbed to death while taking a shower in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Rihanna is a huge fan of Bates Motel, and executive producer Carlton Cuse was looking for someone to play Marion, so he “made a couple calls — the worst thing that can happen is just someone says no to you — [and] we had low expectations that it would happen, but it did.”

To celebrate the latest addition to her filmography, which also includes SNL, Battleship, and This Is The End (where she had the enviable task of playing “Rihanna”), Rihanna filmed herself watching herself (woah) on Instagram Live. She livestreamed the entire episode, and even came up with a drinking game: take a shot every time someone said “Norman.” It doesn’t take long before she’s drunk. The best part is when Rihanna gets embarrassed while watching her sex scene. Just imagine how Drake feels. Here’s the sex scene clip:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSBates MotelRihanna
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP