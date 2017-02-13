Rihanna Is Taking Her Grammy Shutout In Stride

Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

02.13.17 2 hours ago

Beyonce wasn’t the only artist who got snubbed at the Grammys. Despite having one the best albums of her year, Rihanna walked away empty-handed Sunday night. Well, if you exclude the iced-out flask she came in with. The “Needed Me” singer was nominated for a total of eight awards, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Work” but was shutout.

Ever the gracious loser, Rihanna went on Instagram and posted a gif illustrating just how she felt sitting in that audience and watching her work get passed over eight times. It was as if Rihanna knew she was in for a long night and made sure she brought her trusty little flask along to drink away and ease the pain of having her best album to-date be ignored by the Recording Academy.

