Rihanna Is Taking Her Grammy Shutout In Stride

Getty Image

Beyonce wasn’t the only artist who got snubbed at the Grammys. Despite having one the best albums of her year, Rihanna walked away empty-handed Sunday night. Well, if you exclude the iced-out flask she came in with. The “Needed Me” singer was nominated for a total of eight awards, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Work” but was shutout.

Ever the gracious loser, Rihanna went on Instagram and posted a gif illustrating just how she felt sitting in that audience and watching her work get passed over eight times. It was as if Rihanna knew she was in for a long night and made sure she brought her trusty little flask along to drink away and ease the pain of having her best album to-date be ignored by the Recording Academy.