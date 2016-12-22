Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

Run The Jewels' New LP 'RTJ3' Will Be Completely Free

12.22.16

We’re only a few short weeks away from the release of Run The Jewels’ next album on January 13. As if the wait for RTJ3 wasn’t already enough, here’s a cool bit of new info — the project will be completely free and it’s up for pre-order right now.

The decision to give the album away follows the trend they set with the two previous installments. The move is one Killer Mike spoke on a few months back, indicating that they prefer for fans to get the music and messages instead of worrying about the money, which they depend on getting back when crowds come to their live shows and purchase merchandise.

“If kids really love your stuff, they’re going to find a way to support it,” Mike explained in May. “Why try to trick them with first week numbers when we can say, ‘here, take the album. If you like it, dope. If you like it enough, buy it. If you don’t wanna buy an album, buy a t-shirt. If you buy an album and a t-shirt and want to see this crazy shit live, come out to a show.”

“The trade-off works for us,” Mike said. “I don’t know if it works for everyone. It’s almost like an unspoken agreement with our fans”

Below, check out a short promo trailer for the LP and tour. Once that gets you excited, head on over to runthejewels.com to pre-order to project and pick up some merch, too, in order to hold up the other end of the bargain.

