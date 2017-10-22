News broke back in August that Suge Knight was being indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray over a dispute with how he was portrayed in the film. The reports began to spread during the opening phases of Knight’s upcoming homicide trial, leading to an indictment for the threats. The details of the alleged threats weren’t known the time, but now details have been released publicly via court records in the LA Times, showing that Gray recieved a phone call during filming of Straight Outta Compton from Knight. The testimony from detectives indicates that Knight was reportedly upset with his portrayal in the film and had received no compensation:

Eventually, Gray hung up. At least two more phone calls came, but Gray ignored them. A text message soon followed.

“I will see u in person … u have kids just like me so let’s play hardball,” Knight, 52, wrote, ending the message with a pair of expletives and a racial slur, according to court records…

“I’m from Bomton,” Knight wrote, using well-known Bloods slang. “I’m a Blood criminal street gang member from the city of Compton … Time has arrived Faith in God keep ppl safe. The Devil’s Money can’t save No 1.”

Knight is a member of the Mob Piru set of the Bloods gang, according to detectives. He also wrote that he would “make sure” Gray, Young and Ice Cube — another N.W.A member and actor whose real name is O’Shea Jackson — would receive “hugs,” slang for physical violence, according to testimony given by detectives.