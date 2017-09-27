Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Taylor Swift may have such a “reputation” for being petty that people thought she discounted “Look What You Made Me Do” specifically to keep Cardi B from snatching the top spot, but apparently she’s at least gracious in defeat (she hasn’t done much to dispel that standing, especially when she embraced all the snake imagery in the run-up to her latest album).

With stars from her boo Offset to her would-be rival Nicki Minaj giving Cardi props online for “Bodak Yellow” reaching no. 1 on The Hot 100, Taylor went the extra mile and had a bouquet flowers delivered in congratulations to Cardi’s dressing room in New York ahead of her performance with G-Eazy on The Tonight Show. Cardi posted the flowers to Instagram along with the caption: “Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶””

It wasn’t the first time Cardi expressed her love for Taylor Swift; in the midst of the heated race for the top slot, Cardi graciously thanked a Swift fan who praised her for her success by reaffirming her own love for Taylor. That didn’t stop her from celebrating in true Cardi B fashion, with a speech that thanked the family and friends who helped her make “Bodak Yellow” the no. 1 song in America while reaffirming her drive to continue to reaching for success and paving the way for her female rappers to prove they belong at the top.