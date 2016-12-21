Token, Child Rap Prodigy | UNCHARTED: The Power of Dreams

The Game Announces His Final Album While Also Revealing He’s Headed To Jail

12.21.16 22 hours ago 11 Comments

Instagram

Next month marks the 12th anniversary of The Game’s debut album, The Documentary, and in those past 12 years, the Compton rapper has given us great music to shoot dice and stab to. Unfortunately, it will all be coming to an end soon when Jayceon drops his final album in the next coming months.

While performing in Russia recently, Game announced he’ll be penning his last album from a jail cell following an altercation with law enforcement. “When I get back to Los Angeles, I’m going straight to jail because I f*cking had a fight with a police officer and sh*t,” the rapper revealed.
“So I’m gonna sit down for a minute and write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album.” Game says the project will be called The Westside Story and is going to be “some ill sh*t” to close out his career.

TAGSThe Game

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP