Next month marks the 12th anniversary of The Game’s debut album, The Documentary, and in those past 12 years, the Compton rapper has given us great music to shoot dice and stab to. Unfortunately, it will all be coming to an end soon when Jayceon drops his final album in the next coming months.
While performing in Russia recently, Game announced he’ll be penning his last album from a jail cell following an altercation with law enforcement. “When I get back to Los Angeles, I’m going straight to jail because I f*cking had a fight with a police officer and sh*t,” the rapper revealed.
“So I’m gonna sit down for a minute and write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album.” Game says the project will be called The Westside Story and is going to be “some ill sh*t” to close out his career.
“Probably” is a very important word not to exclude here, Delenda.
And he needs to title it Westside Story (or A Westside Story) – it sounds better.
Can you stop bullying me? Shit.
@Delenda Joseph
You must be kidding. I truly hope you were joking (I cannot tell).
She’s kidding…I think. Nobody gets her humor except for her lol
Into bullying women, huh? Quality people, right here.
Haha, @Kevin Illyanovich Rasputin Kubusheskie
And yo @The Real Anonymous Who is Your Old Droog signed to?
@TOWWTC
He is independent. Everything is released by Nas… I mean, Droog, himself.
That reminds me, I need to call him (thank you).
@The Real Anonymous
Okay thanks. I inquired about the release of his next EP/LP but he replied that it was not up to him and someone mentioned that he got signed so I wanted to verify that.
And no problem I guess, haha.
@TOWWTC
He has a distribution deal, but that should not delay any release. I will follow-up once I speak to him.
Thought they were charging him with being whole bird his entire career
So let’s take bets on who he will diss this album coming from the dr dre tree of rap beef for promotion just as suge, pac, Em, 50, etc.
I would say jayz but na, would say Drake but na, would say Kendrick but na.
My guess is, a East side rapper, young like ASAP rocky. Or maybe Big Sean or Yo Gotti
From Losing That 7 Milli Lawsuit To Having To Bid For Sockin’ An Undercover, Game Been Chewing a Big Slice of Humble Pie Lately.
I Actually Think He Got Talent. Documentary 2 Gotta Lotta Burn In The Whip Last Summer.
I Think He Up In His Feelings Tho. That Nigga Aint Gon Stop Rappin’.