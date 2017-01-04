Travis Scott’s ‘Antidote’ Just Got A Little Better Thanks To This Shimmering Remix

01.04.17 1 hour ago

While many people would take Travis Scott’s 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo over his debut studio album Rodeo, there is a single song off his official debut that everyone can agree on: “Antidote.” Now, personally, I love Rodeo more than Days Before, but I will never argue with the chance to celebrate “Antidote” as one of the most mournful, beautiful trap-dream-pop rap songs I’ve ever heard. Because the thing is, it was already pretty much a rap lullaby before someone gave it an even woozier makeover.

As Pigeons & Planes points out, a Seattle-based producer named pzh has uploaded an almost folk-song version of the track that caught the attention of users in the popular hip-hop Reddit thread HipHopHeads. Considering folk music, dream pop and rap are my favorite genres of music, the combination of all three here is almost too much for me to handle.

What’s better than hearing Scott rap about f*cking three girls in one night? Hearing him do it with a dreamy guitar strumming away in the background, of course. Seriously though, if you’re already a fan of Scott and “Antidote” give it a listen up top. And if you haven’t caught up on his latest album, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, that is well worth your time as well. Reportedly, Scott’s next album Astroworld is already in the works for 2017:

TAGSphzTravis Scott

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP