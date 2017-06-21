It seems like wherever XXXTentacion goes while on tour, chaos follows. In the latest act of eyebrow raising mania, the Florida rapper’s concert at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago was cancelled at the last minute last night, leaving hundreds of pissed off fans crowded in the streets outside the venue. Police quickly swarmed into the area, but the situation quickly grew dicey, with dozens of people jumping all over one another screaming “F*cked up!” over and over again.

XXXtentacion himself blamed the venue for the cancellation, writing in a since-deleted Tweet, “Gonna work out a new show date don’t worry! The venue f*cked us over and didn’t tell us they were cancelling, we drove all the way down here.”

For their part, Concord Music Hall simply issued the following statement. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show was unable to take place. Refunds will automatically take place at the point of purchase.”

This incident is just the latest in a series of unfortunate events to have taken place at XXXTentacion’s shows recently, beginning with his getting ambushed and knocked out during a performance in San Diego last month. A short while later, he was thrown into a barricade by a pair of security guards who were trying to launch him straight into the crowd.