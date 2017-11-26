Arizona State Has Fired Head Coach Todd Graham

Getty Image

The Sunday following the final Saturday of the college football regular season is a nervy time to be a coach of a mediocre to bad team. Some programs got a jump on Black Sunday by firing their coaches earlier in the season, like Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas (this past Friday immediately after their final game).

The first, and surely not the last, to get his walking papers on Sunday was Todd Graham out at Arizona State. The Sun Devils beat rival Arizona on Saturday night at home in Tempe, but that wasn’t enough to save his job after a 7-5 season, as multiple outlets reported the news on Sunday morning.

