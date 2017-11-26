Arizona State Has Fired Head Coach Todd Graham

#College Football
11.26.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The Sunday following the final Saturday of the college football regular season is a nervy time to be a coach of a mediocre to bad team. Some programs got a jump on Black Sunday by firing their coaches earlier in the season, like Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas (this past Friday immediately after their final game).

The first, and surely not the last, to get his walking papers on Sunday was Todd Graham out at Arizona State. The Sun Devils beat rival Arizona on Saturday night at home in Tempe, but that wasn’t enough to save his job after a 7-5 season, as multiple outlets reported the news on Sunday morning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP