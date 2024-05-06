All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Kendrick Lamar show no mercy and Dua Lipa in a totally opposite headspace. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Kamasi Washington — “Get Lit” Feat. George Clinton and D Smoke In 2018, Kamasi Washington released Heaven And Earth. He hadn’t released a new album since then until last week, when he dropped Fearless Movement, his latest LP. He worked with a bunch of greats on the project, including D Smoke and George Clinton on the jazzy and funky “Get Lit.” Gracie Abrams — “Risk” After opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour and releasing her her debut album Good Riddance in 2023, the headline of Gracie Abrams’ 2024 so far is the news of The Secret Of Us, a new album. The first preview of the project arrived last week with “Risk,” on which Abrams sings about eagerness but apprehension in love.

Gunna — “Whatsapp (Wassam)” Gunna just launched his Bittersweet tour this past weekend, and soon he’ll have a new album, too, as One Of Wun is set to drop on the 10th. He announced the release date last week, when he also shared “Whatsapp (Wassam),” which sees Gunna flexing his wealth. Willow — “Pain For Fun” Feat. St. Vincent Willow is about as chameleonic as they come these days, which she continues to show off on her new album, Empathogen. One of the project’s highlights is “Pain For Fun,” a St. Vincent (who herself recently dropped a new album) collaboration that’s groovy and dynamic.

Caroline Polachek — “Starburned And Unkissed” I Saw The TV Glow is in theaters now and boy, what a soundtrack. Tons of folks contributed, including Caroline Polachek, who came through with the A.G. Cook-co-produced “Starburned And Unkissed.” 4Batz — “Act V: There Goes Another Vase” U Made Me A St4r was supposed to drop in April, but 4Batz opted to push the mixtape back “so it can be perfect.” Well, it’s here now, and it serves to further the vision of a future he previously described to Uproxx: “I would like to be remembered as the biggest artist in the world and one of the most humble people in the world who gave back and inspired people, and who you know was talented.”