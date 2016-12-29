YouTube

Ronda Rousey isn’t the only fighter hoping to stage a powerful comeback on Friday night at UFC 207. Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks is also on the card, and he was hoping to turn his recent fortunes around after a losing skid that saw him go 0-2 over 2016. But that comeback is already starting to go off the rails as Hendricks failed to make weight earlier today, coming in at 173.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds above the allowed 171 pound limit for welterweights.

His fight against Neil Magny will still go on, with Magny getting 30 percent of Johny’s purse.

Johny Hendricks at 173.5. Misses weight for UFC207 pic.twitter.com/E2dvf016v7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

This is hardly Hendricks’ first mishap on the scales. His last fight against Kelvin Gastelum in July was switched to a catchweight bout after Johny couldn’t make weight again. And before that, a No. 1 contender fight with Tyron Woodley was cancelled last second after Hendricks had to be rushed to the hospital with kidney stones caused by a rough cut.