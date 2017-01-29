Getty Image

Plenty of folks in the sports world have made it a point to condemn the controversial executive order signed by President Trump that suspends “entry into the United States, as immigrants and nonimmigrants, of such persons [identified by the order] for 90 days” from seven countries – Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia.

The most notable example came from Michael Bradley, the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, who offered a fiery repudiation of the President by saying “When Trump was elected, I hoped that the President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading out country. I was wrong.”

Bradley’s comments were echoed by Pat Tillman’s wife, Marie, who posted a passionate message on Facebook about the ban. As she wrote, “Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration. This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

This is a powerful message from Tillman, who also mentioned that she is inspired by the people who are “poised and ready to fight.”

