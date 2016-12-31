The Most Vicious Photos From Amanda Nunes’ Beatdown Of Ronda Rousey

USA TODAY Sports

The world is still in shock over Ronda Rousey‘s 48-second technical knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Nunes hammered Rousey until Herb Dean had to step in and call the fight. While Rousey was coming off of a long hiatus and Nunes is the women’s bantamweight champion, it was still stunning to watch someone who dominated the division for so long get beaten in such convincing fashion.

The fight was kind of hard to watch – for proof, listen to the audio from Rousey’s corner as she got obliterated by Nunes. It’s even more incredible when you look through the pictures taken of the fight, as they show how thoroughly Rousey lost.