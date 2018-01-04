A Definitive Ranking Of Ted Danson’s Best Bow Ties From ‘The Good Place’

#The Good Place
Features Writer
01.04.18

NBC

Warning: Spoilers for The Good Place abound.

Out of all the praise that’s heaped onto NBC’s The Good Place, one of its most charming aspects is the parade of consistently excellent bow ties sported by Michael (Ted Danson). Maybe it’s the fact he can see in nine dimensions, but for an immortal being with a limited understanding of the human condition, the guy has absolutely impeccable taste in fashion. With the show slated to return tonight for the back-half of the second season, here’s a ranking of Michael’s best bow ties, as well as some insight they shed on his ever-evolving character.

10) Yellow & Blue Zig Zag (S1E2)

NBC

On its own, this tie could almost be considered a daring fashion statement if it was paired with the right shirt and jacket combo. However, this suit — a default outfit worn by everyone after the neighborhood experienced its first major glitch — turns the yellow and blue zig-zags into a marvel of bad fashion, straight out of the 1996 NBA Draft.

This was also the first real Easter egg that the main characters were, in fact, living in The Bad Place, since no euphoric afterlife would include a bow tie this tacky.

9) Pastel Plaid On White (S1E4)

NBC

This white-and-pastel plaid number first showed up early on in the first season while Michael asked Tahani (Jameela Jamil) with helping him plan a party. It showed up again early in season two, after his initial scheme has blown up in his face and he had to re-welcome the show’s four human characters back into The “Good” Place.

It’s a rather conventional offering, at least compared to what else he has in his closet, and seemed to signal a much more cautious approach to his nefarious plan. But at least the man got a second chance to make a first impression… then hundreds of more chances after that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Place
TAGSBow TiesNBCstyleTED DANSONThe Good Place

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP