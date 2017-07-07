Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

#Amazon Prime Day 2017
Senior Contributor
07.07.17

Shutterstock/UPROXX

On July 11th, Prime Day arrives, and with it, a lot of people will get a free trial, or will consider signing up. To be fair, it is $100 a year, after the free trial expires, and that’s not cheap for most of us. But you get a lot for your money. In fact, you get a lot more than you might think. Let’s break down the benefit, and whether they’re all worth it.

Amazon Households

The most important note is that if Amazon lets you split a Prime membership between two accounts, as long as both members are adults and both agree to pay half the bill for Prime. So, if both you and your roommate, or spouse, or sibling, want the deals, you can share. That also reduces the financial load.

Free Shipping

The most basic benefit is, of course, free shipping. Amazon offers two-day shipping, “no rush” shipping, standard shipping, and even day-of-release shipping for Prime members, as well as a few other shipping options at a discount. No Rush is a particular stand-out because if you choose it, you get either a discount on the item or a promotional bonus applied to your account. On a practical level, look at your Amazon history, see what you order , and how fast you need it. If you’re buying one or two items a month, you’ll probably come out even.

Prime Streaming

The other most widely known benefit is, of course, Amazon’s streaming service. Prime’s got some very good original series, such as Transparent, it’s home to some great series like Eastbound And Down and Justified, and it’s got a pretty great movie selection too. If you’re considering cutting the cord or paring down your cable subscription, the Prime Video will fill in a lot of gaps for your viewing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon Prime Day 2017
TAGSAMAZONamazon primeAmazon Prime Day 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 24 hours ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 7 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP