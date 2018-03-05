Last Updated: March 5th
There are a lot of good TV shows on Amazon Prime, but increasingly the streaming service’s original programming has been as good as much of its licensed programming as it expands its library of original content. It doesn’t have quite the breadth of Netflix, but there’s hardly a miss among its original series. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next on Amazon, here’s a great place to start with a look at the 10 best Amazon Prime original series right now.
10. Mozart in the Jungle (4 Seasons)
Created by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Paul Weitz, Mozart in the Jungle stars Gael García Bernal as an orchestra conductor and Lola Kirke as an oboist/protégé. The cast is rounded out with beloved actors like Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters, and familiar faces like Safron Burrows.
Mozart is sweet and low key, and to its credit, the stakes are never high — no one is beaten or murdered, but there are enough joyous, triumphant moments to remind us that television can still delight instead of punish. Twice nominated as Best Comedy by the Golden Globes (winning once), it should appeal to viewers who like Canada’s exceptional Slings and Arrows. It’s similar in spirit, trading Shakespeare for classical music. It is frothy and fun, and an absolute pleasure to watch.
9. Red Oaks (3 Seasons)
Created by Joe Gangemi and longtime Soderbergh collaborator Gregory Jacobs, Red Oaks is set in the 1980s and stars Craig Roberts (Submarine) as David, a college-aged tennis instructor working at a country club. He’s an aimless guy, and Red Oaks is as much about David figuring out what to do with his life as anything. His father (Richard Kind) wants him to become an accountant. His girlfriend’s dad hangs big paychecks at a corporate firm over his head, but David just wants to be a filmmaker, and the series explores the challenges he confronts in an attempt to keep those around him — and himself — happy. His mother (Jennifer Grey), meanwhile, is supportive, but she also discovers that she loves women.
The smartly written sitcom is bubbling with quiet humor reminiscent of early David Gordon Green’s (All the Real Girls) sensibility (he exec produces, and directs three episodes), and may be best described as a cross between Summer School andThe Wonder Years.
In some ways, Red Oaks does for ’80s comedy what Netflix’s Stranger Things does for 80’s sci-fi, and the more assured second season only improves on the first, shattering the freshman’s season’s happy ending and resetting, as it earnestly explores themes about class. The series’ core theme remains throughout, however: Follow your dreams, don’t compromise, and don’t settle for the easy out. The best reason to watch, however, remains Richard Kind, who brings awkward humor, seriocomic heartbreak, and equal doses of cluelessness and poignancy to the series (and the Mad About You reunion between Kind and Reiser in the second-season finale is not to be missed).
I was willing to entertain how you scored certain shows on your list… until I scrolled down and saw BOSCH was not only NOT #1 but not even on the list. This entire list can be set on fire.
I’m in the middle of TIN STAR right now with Tim Roth. Not too shabby so far.
Now that this list has resurfaced, I can say: Show didn’t finish as well as it started.
Dump Motzart in favor of Hand Of God.
just binge watched that during the hurricane and it is a solid show. definitely recommend
Bruh Patriot was hot garbage
Dustin really Transparent as #1 with Bosch not even in the top 10. What are you some kind of half of fag. Grow a pair and watch something with some testosterone.
I don’t know how the original TV series, Bosch, gets completely ignored by this author. The show incorporate the best aspects of the Michael Connelly novels and features an excellent cast. It’s definitely “Binge TV”!
Absolutely ridiculous that Bosch is not on this list.
Agreed! One of the best series on Amazon.
Finally watched Goliath and that write up here is spot on. It was annoying to have the villain be disfigured and always in dark rooms (I kept waiting for him to slam his fist down and a cat to get scared, a la Dr. Claw), but clearly the show is just using old formulas with an intriguing story line. Solid watch and BBT is always a great asshole
Patriot is better than all of these shows.
Patriot is probably my favorite thing I’ve seen on Amazon. Probably because it came in under the radar and because the first folk song he does just killed me.
Preach it.
Patriot fucking rocks
Mad Dogs
Incredibly brave of Uproxx to choose a show with transgender themes as number one. They stand to lose a lot of readers. Kudos!
especially considering that the show is boring. I lasted 3 episodes and gave up
I find myself turning more and more to Amazon original programs for quality TV entertainment. My most enjoyable shows, as mentioned, were Goliath; I found the writing to be superb as the mystery slowly developed but more delectable was the performance of Billy Bob Thornton….a not to be missed series. Fleabag was original, it was funny, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge could almost make you laugh and cry at the same time, a rare talent.
One Mississippi- I avoided this for a time knowint that Tig Notaro is an acquired taste. I love her stand-up routines but I didn’t think a series was going sit well with me. I was so wrong. Tig walks you through her life almost like it was her stand-up routine…only you’re living it with her and you can understand now how she is able to laugh through the pain. We should all watch more of Notaro’s life and how she deals.
Sneaky Pete- With much anticipation I wanted to see the return of Bryan Cranston to small screen drama. With Margo Martindale, Geraty, and Ribisi to front the cast with an excellent support crew as well and writing that is not to be found anywhere else on TV today, this one tops the list right now of new shows to be seen. It is really difficult to find quality TV and it is great to see Netflix, Amazon and now even Hulu getting into the production business for streamers.
Does Amazon only run series with white people? Just wondering, looking at this page.
Man in the High Castle and Bosch both have multiple non-white characters.
Sneaky Pete and catastrophe are pretty solid. Only problem with SP is that you are always confident Marius will get away. Still interesting to see how things work out
Agreed but I can say I wasn’t nearly as confident about his brother getting away.
What about Hand of God?
Bryan Cranston’s character in Sneaky Pete is named Vince, not Vick.
Rowles’d
Sneaky Pete was pretty damned good and filled the Justified shaped hole in my heart. Transparent had a strong first season and slowly declined into selfindulgence. So much so that the third season was just off-putting. You can trust my reviews, I own like three tvs.