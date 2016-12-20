Casey Neistat

Drones are everywhere and they’re just going to keep becoming more commonplace as the technology gets cheaper and they become easier to use. Interestingly, though, one frontier of drone work that we haven’t seen yet is drones being used to airlift humans. Already being used to deliver medical supplies, sending in a drone to remove humans from natural disasters and battle zones would save lives and make rescue efforts much safer. Good news, though: We’re starting to see that work being done, weirdly, on TV shows and in YouTube videos.