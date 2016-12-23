Trump Supporter Harasses Passengers On Delta Flight

A WiFi Hotspot Named ‘Galaxy Note 7’ Nearly Grounded Several Holiday Flights

#Christmas
12.23.16 21 hours ago

Samsung

Everybody gets cute with their WiFi name at some point. We’ve all seen the Overlook Hotels, and Porn Machines, and the Facebook Privacy Invaders. But there are places where you should not do this. Like, say, a flight during the holiday weekend, or a name like ‘Galaxy Note 7’.

In case you missed all the jokes about great balls of fire, the Galaxy Note 7 is a smartphone that was recalled this year by its manufacturer, Samsung, for its tendency to catch on fire and explode. Among other things, the FAA banned the Note 7 from being on an airplane. And as some joker learned the hard way, airlines take the threat of explosions very seriously.

And it caused some problems on the ground, as well:

While it appears this was just some prankster who didn’t realize what he was stepping in, it is worth noting that your phone can change the name of your WiFi hotspot without bothering to clear it with you, depending on your permissions and the hotspot you use. So if you’ve got one, take a moment and check its name to ensure that you won’t be the one getting your plane diverted on Christmas.

Especially as it’s probably legal to give you a light beating at the gate for that one.

(via The Verge)

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasflightsgalaxy note 7SAMSUNGTRAVEL

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP