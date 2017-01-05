How Much Is Larry David Like His Character on Curb?

Larry David Hates Documentaries, But He Answered Questions For CNN’s ‘History Of Comedy’ Anyway

#Documentaries
01.05.17 31 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Despite authoring two of television’s best comedies (Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld), Larry David just isn’t a very excitable guy. Sure, he managed to improve his otherwise unlikable-but-funny persona with his Bernie Sanders impression on Saturday Night Live, but the line between the real Larry and TV’s Larry is very thin. Hence the short teaser for CNN’s The History of Comedy documentary series above, in which David rails against documentaries before getting over himself and asking his interviewers for their questions.

“How did they talk me into this?” he exclaims. “I hate documentaries. I hate being on documentaries. I hate answering questions. Anyway, all right. What do you got? Let’s begin the unpleasantness.”

Executive produced by Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Todd Milliner (Grimm), History of Comedy premieres Thursday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN following its Sundance premiere. Along with David’s typically-Larry David interview, the eight-part series features in-depth conversations with comic actors, producers and comedians like Samantha Bee, Conan O’Brien, Betty White, Al Franken, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, George Lopez, Keegan-Michael Key, Dick Cavett, Ali Wong, W. Kamau Bell, Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Patton Oswalt, Larry David, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel.

In the first episode, titled “Going Blue,” History of Comedy will tackle the ins and outs of Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Dick Gregory’s controversial stand-up. Whether or not snippets of David’s interview will appear remains to be seen, though considering Curb‘s penchant for alarming wake-up calls, CNN may sneak in a few choice clips. It’s basic cable, after all.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

TOPICS#Documentaries
TAGSCNNDocumentariesLARRY DAVIDThe History of ComedyTRAILERS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP