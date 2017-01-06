Will NBC’s ‘Powerless’ Be The Perfect Antidote To Superhero Fatigue?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As much as we love them, it’s easy to get a bit burnt out on the latest influx of superheroes in film and television. We’ve got a half a dozen films coming this year from Marvel and DC, not to mention the ever growing list of interlocked television shows taking over Netflix and The CW. Even if you don’t keep up with comics, there is more than enough content to overwhelm the casual fan. However, DC is taking a new route with their new show, Powerless, on NBC, and it might be the breath of fresh air that the genre needs.

Focused on a branch of Wayne Enterprises that creates technology to protect innocent bystanders from the falling debris and other hazards of superheroics, Powerless stars Vanessa Hudgens and geek favorites Danny Pudi and Alan Tudyk as those working behind the scenes at Research & Development for Wayne Security. While it’s hard to get a real feel for the show from a brief 30 second teaser, it looks to at least be something new. The slapstick tone may make fans of the usual DC gloom and doom (Supergirl and The Flash notwithstanding) a little leery, but it should definitely be on the radar of any comic books fans.

Powerless has been plagued by some bad luck (but positive reviews) since its beginnings, so it’s great to see more signs that the show is actually coming to fruition. Hopefully the February 2 premiere will be indicative of good things to come.