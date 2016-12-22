5 Things You Didn't Know About Festivus

A Golden Treasury Of Christmas Cats And Dogs Who Are Ready For The Holidays

#Cats #Christmas #Dogs
12.22.16 5 hours ago

Photographed by Xeaxan.

Christmas is almost here, and these festively festooned felines and convivial canines are ready for the big day. As is our tradition almost every year, we’re posting pictures of pets who are thoroughly fed up with humans. Or, in some cases, they’re well in the Christmas spirit themselves, like this cat who gave birth under the Christmas tree:

Best present under the tree, right there.

And she wasn’t the only festive pet this season. Let’s start with the funny videos:

