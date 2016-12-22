Photographed by Xeaxan.

Christmas is almost here, and these festively festooned felines and convivial canines are ready for the big day. As is our tradition almost every year, we’re posting pictures of pets who are thoroughly fed up with humans. Or, in some cases, they’re well in the Christmas spirit themselves, like this cat who gave birth under the Christmas tree:

My cat just gave birth under our Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/uEKJNOkpLi — Danielle (@WeTheDanielle) December 14, 2016

Best present under the tree, right there.

And she wasn’t the only festive pet this season. Let’s start with the funny videos: