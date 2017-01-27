Shutterstock

Under Donald Trump’s administration, national parks face a number of perils greater than losing their Twitter accounts, which is what happened to the National Park Service after they tweeted “crowd-size” photos to prove one of many outrageous Trump claims wrong. However, they’re determined to spread the truth, and Twitter — as the president knows — is the place to disseminate one’s message, so some National Park Service employees apparently created a rogue account to tweet facts about climate change.

Of course, some more ribbing has been happening along the way but these employees are now disseminating facts through an alt-government account. That’s a sobering realization, which is also how an alternative EPA account now feels on the matter.

How sad is it that rogue Twitter accounts must exist just to communicate FACTS to the American public? #TrumpsAmerica #fridayfeeling — AltEPA (@ActualEPAFacts) January 27, 2017

Now, loads of these alt-government accounts are popping up and being tracked by the RoguePOTUSStaff on Twitter. They’re catching on fast — the @RogueNASA account already has over 625,000 followers with other accounts also boasting significant numbers. It’s a trend that won’t die anytime soon, and the @altFDA account wonders how many Trump executive orders will drop in a given day (perhaps 5?). They’d also like folks to acknowledge the existence of science.

Good morning everyone, we hope this account will be quiet as we wait 2 see what the POTUS does next. Maybe another executive order, maybe 5. — AltFDA (@alt_fda) January 26, 2017

What would really help us is if ppl took the time to learn & understand basic science. — AltFDA (@alt_fda) January 26, 2017

Both @RogueNASA and @altNOAA are shaming Trump for “whining like a child” over his crowd sizes rather than working for the American people.