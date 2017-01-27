Under Donald Trump’s administration, national parks face a number of perils greater than losing their Twitter accounts, which is what happened to the National Park Service after they tweeted “crowd-size” photos to prove one of many outrageous Trump claims wrong. However, they’re determined to spread the truth, and Twitter — as the president knows — is the place to disseminate one’s message, so some National Park Service employees apparently created a rogue account to tweet facts about climate change.
Of course, some more ribbing has been happening along the way but these employees are now disseminating facts through an alt-government account. That’s a sobering realization, which is also how an alternative EPA account now feels on the matter.
Now, loads of these alt-government accounts are popping up and being tracked by the RoguePOTUSStaff on Twitter. They’re catching on fast — the @RogueNASA account already has over 625,000 followers with other accounts also boasting significant numbers. It’s a trend that won’t die anytime soon, and the @altFDA account wonders how many Trump executive orders will drop in a given day (perhaps 5?). They’d also like folks to acknowledge the existence of science.
Both @RogueNASA and @altNOAA are shaming Trump for “whining like a child” over his crowd sizes rather than working for the American people.
When it was just a few it seemed like it might actually be Federal Employees — or someone close to some — now it just seems like a bunch of people hoping on the troll train
Agreed that this movement could become tainted – there’s no way to verify these accounts are, or who’s running them. Twitter’s not going take the time to blue-check these. But you know what, let the sword cut both ways. The election was won in no small part thanks to Twitter trolls, after all.