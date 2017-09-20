Shutterstock

Amazon surprised quite a few people on Tuesday by sending them an email informing them that a surprise gift was on the way from their baby registries on the site. The problem with that is that most of the people who received the email do not have baby registries, babies, or significant others to share their surprise with. The email made it seem like someone had found your registry and felt the good will to buy something, though Amazon didn’t want to spoil it for ya entirely:

Amazon

This was the email that many received, including myself, creating a mystery where several different scenarios cycled through the minds of people who got the message. Given the recent data breaches, including the massive Equifax situation that is still looming, the first thought is that this involved some massive phishing attack. The second thought is that somebody has already found a way to access your account, creating a baby registry with your information without your knowledge. It is silly, but that is definitely something that comes to mind. Luckily the real cause of the issue is nothing but a technical glitch according to a statement from Amazon to Buzzfeed: