The Internet Is Dancing On Anthony Scaramucci’s Career Grave After His Sudden White House Departure

#Donald Trump
07.31.17 26 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

If you hadn’t heard already, Anthony Scaramucci’s 10-day reign of terror as White House Communications Director is suddenly finished. His sheer level of drama may be missed by the masses, for he’s easily the most bombastic thing to happen to the Trump administration, which is saying something. This sudden rise and fall of a powerful figure will only prompt more Godfather references, that’s for sure.

Following this swift ousting — which was likely prompted by the Mooch’s obscene interview in which he characterized Steve Bannon as one who self-fellatiates — Scaramucci’s officially having a terrible few days. His wife announced his divorce filing after the Mooch skipped his own child’s birth. Nonetheless, people are very amused to see the Mooch go after he threatened to fire everyone. And even though he succeeded in pushing out Reince Priebus, new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly decided to get rid of the problem child before he caused more of a ruckus.

Needless to say, the Mooch’s first post-firing interview should be amazing, but for now, people are laughing and celebrating, big time. Witness.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpreince priebus

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 hours ago 2 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP