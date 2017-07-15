Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War trailer that debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo has MCU obsessives experiencing two very specific feelings right now. There’s a wave of elation being experienced over the glowing early reviews and that’s mixed with the agonizing frustration that us normos have over not being able to check it out immediately. To be fair, being told that something ruuuuuuuuules and that you’re not allowed to see it right away can unleash the Veruca Salt in all of us.

As we outlined earlier today in our full recap of what went down in that first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, the action tucked within that early look with designed at an epic scale. The Guardians of the Galaxy are now in the fold, a few familiar faces undergo style changes and ultra baddie Thanos continues to be scary and purple. Based on the response served up on Twitter by the select few that were able to witness the trailer, it’s everything that’s been hyped up and more. Naturally, Marvel were happy to point out the rapturous reception.

The Avengers #InfinityWar footage brought every single person to their feet. We absolutely cannot wait for you to see this – Epic! #D23Expo — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 15, 2017

My heart's still beating crazy fast – guys that #InfinityWar trailer brought the house down like nothing I've seen before. Chills#D23EXPO pic.twitter.com/mqH4e8vy36 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2017

"Doctor Strange battles alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man on this planet." SO. MUCH. GEEKWIN. #InfinityWar #D23Expo — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) July 15, 2017

My body is not ready for Infinity War. Not. Ready. 😖 — Lauren Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) July 15, 2017

Fans are clamouring to actually see the footage for themselves so they can get a taste of this universe defining showdown and also to sort out talk of Captain America’s beard for themselves. That’s certainly better than if the public didn’t care about it all.