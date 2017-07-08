HBO

It hasn’t been long since Bill Maher faced calls for his removal from Real Time due to his use of the n-word during an interview, so one would think he’d want to keep away from any racial humor and controversy. But folks who think that are forgetting that Maher is a comedian and that he has a history of saying inflammatory statements. That’s why this tweet that the host sent out while on vacation has people fuming once again.

Even though his show was off this week, joining most of the talk circuit in going on vacation due to the July 4th holiday, Maher still felt the need to comment on the current events via his twitter account. That would mean some talk about North Korea and their latest missile test and a joke that might’ve appeared during his monologue if his show was live on Friday: