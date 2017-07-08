Bill Maher Courts More Controversy While On Vacation With This Questionable Joke About North Korea

Managing Editor, Trending
07.08.17

HBO

It hasn’t been long since Bill Maher faced calls for his removal from Real Time due to his use of the n-word during an interview, so one would think he’d want to keep away from any racial humor and controversy. But folks who think that are forgetting that Maher is a comedian and that he has a history of saying inflammatory statements. That’s why this tweet that the host sent out while on vacation has people fuming once again.

Even though his show was off this week, joining most of the talk circuit in going on vacation due to the July 4th holiday, Maher still felt the need to comment on the current events via his twitter account. That would mean some talk about North Korea and their latest missile test and a joke that might’ve appeared during his monologue if his show was live on Friday:

Around The Web

TAGSBILL MAHERNORTH KOREAREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP