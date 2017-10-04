Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brooke Shields stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, where she played a game with host Andy Cohen called “Brooke Fields” that involved digging up old photos of the former child star hanging out with celebrities at various events, and asking her to figure out who the person was by covering their face with The Facts of Life actress Kim Fields. (Just roll with it.) The final in the series of photos pictured Shields in 1992, standing next to none other than our current president, Donald Trump.

When asked if Trump hit on her, Shields admitted, “No, but he did ask me out later.” Rest assured, she didn’t take him up on it, though. “I didn’t go out,” she said. “No no, he called me, I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce, and said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.'”

This would have been post Marla, in 1999, obviously, and Shields said that she used the old “I have a boyfriend” excuse to turn him down. Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Andy Cohen has had a guest on his show who has been in the romantic cross-hairs of Trump. Just last month, Candice Bergen stopped by the clubhouse and talked about the time she went on a date with The Donald in college. Bergen said of the date, “I was home very early,” admitting that there was no physical contact “whatsoever” and that “he was a good-looking guy … and a douche.”